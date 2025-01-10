Pennsylvania

Pa. State Police corporal arrested, had ‘thousands' of porn files, officials say

A 14-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police surrendered to officials after, police claim, he was found with thousands of videos and images of pornography on his work station

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials in Pennsylvania have arrested and charged a 14-year veteran of the State Police after he was found with, what they claimed, was thousands of pornographic files on his work computer.

On Thursday, Pa. Attorney General announced charges against 38-year-old Stephen Kamnik, of Havertown, a State Police corporal, after investigators found, what her office said were, thousands of pornographic files on his work station after it was seized.

His hard drive, officials said, also included "deepfake" pornography that was produced using software to create artificial images and videos using a person's images or videos.

Kamnik has been charged with felony unauthorized use of a computer and related offenses.

Officials with the State Police said that Kamnik has been a trooper since 2011 and he is currently suspended without pay.

He surrendered to the charges on Wednesday, and officials said, he was arraigned and his bail was set at $1,000.

