shooting

Gunman Shoots Brother, Father; Police Hear Shots as They Enter Home

At least two people were hurt as gunshots were fired inside an Olney home in Philadelphia Wednesday morning

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large police presence could be seen responding to a North Philadelphia home Wednesday morning after investigators say a son shot his father and brother.

Officers were called to the home along the 500 block of West Somerville Avenue in the Olney neighborhood for a domestic situation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As officers entered the home, they heard gunfire, police said. The officers took defensive positions and called for backup.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

University City 11 hours ago

Worker Killed, Operator Hurt After Drill Rig Collapses in University City

what we learned 16 hours ago

5 Pandemic Perks We Could Lose as Cities, States Reopen

Inside the home, police found two people had been shot, at least one was shot in the neck. Both were alive as they were taken from the home. One was listed in extremely critical condition, police said.

Police then proceeded to arrest a resident of the home. They say he is the son and brother of the gunshot victims. The suspect's mother was home at the time, but not hurt.

Just after 6:30 a.m., SWAT officers could be seen pulling back from the home as police said the scene was cleared.

No officers were injured and none of them shot anyone, investigators said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

shootingPhiladelphia policegun violenceOLNEY
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us