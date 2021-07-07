A large police presence could be seen responding to a North Philadelphia home Wednesday morning after investigators say a son shot his father and brother.

Officers were called to the home along the 500 block of West Somerville Avenue in the Olney neighborhood for a domestic situation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As officers entered the home, they heard gunfire, police said. The officers took defensive positions and called for backup.

Inside the home, police found two people had been shot, at least one was shot in the neck. Both were alive as they were taken from the home. One was listed in extremely critical condition, police said.

Police then proceeded to arrest a resident of the home. They say he is the son and brother of the gunshot victims. The suspect's mother was home at the time, but not hurt.

Just after 6:30 a.m., SWAT officers could be seen pulling back from the home as police said the scene was cleared.

No officers were injured and none of them shot anyone, investigators said.

This story is developing and will be updated.