Officials ID Philly police officer who shot and killed man in Kensington

Officials have identified a Philadelphia Police officer who shot and killed a man in the city's Kensington neighborhood on Monday.

Officer Mark Dial is a five-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and is currently assigned to the 24th District, officials revealed Thursday.

The officer's name was revealed a day after police admitted that the initial information they released about the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Jose Irizarry was inaccurate.

Investigators said Irizarry was driving the wrong way along the 100 block of E. Willard Street on Monday at 12:28 p.m. when he was pulled over by Officer Dial and his partner.

When the officers approached Irizarry's vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that Officer Dial approached and attempted to open the passenger door of the car, when his partner alerted him that Irizarry was armed.

As Irizarry turned, Officer Dial fired "multiple times" and Irizarry was hit "several" times -- though, his family said he was hit six times.

Outlaw said that officials are not yet certain whether Irizarry knew he was being followed by police or if the officers told the man anything before he was shot.

Initially, police officials said that Irizarry was outside of the vehicle while armed with a knife and had lunged at police before he was shot. Police revised this information to note that he was instead inside the car and simply turned when he was killed.

“I understand and want to acknowledge the hurt and confusion that family and community members can experience when details of investigations change and especially when they change in the very public way that this has occurred. In the name of transparency, I strive for our department to release as much detail as possible when we can do so without damaging the integrity of the investigation," Outlaw said. "That is why we preface all of our releases by stating that information is preliminary and subject to change. At the time we gave that information, that was the best information that we had available. And we always strive to clarify and update that information as quickly and accurately as possible. That’s what we’re doing here today.”

Irizarry was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:48 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Outlaw said investigators knew their initial story was not accurate after watching body camera footage from the officers on the scene.

"The body worn camera footage made it very clear that what we initially reported was not actually what happened," she said.

Law enforcement officials also claimed two knives "were observed inside the vehicle." On Wednesday, officials said these were a serrated folding knife and some type of kitchen knife.

However, Outlaw noted that Officer Dial had not yet been interviewed by officials at the time of the press conference.

Officials said that officers have 72 hours after a shooting incident in order to obtain counsel before they must be interviewed by investigators.

"There are questions as to how this was handled tactically," she noted.

Outlaw said an investigation is ongoing and Officer Dial has been placed on administrative leave.

During Wednesday's press conference, Outlaw addressed the issue of establishing trust between police and the community amid discrepancies in reports.

“It’s a challenge. You know the question is how do we reestablish the trust. Sometimes I feel like we take 20 steps forward and it just takes one incident, we take, you know, 50 steps backward," Outlaw said. "And I’m hoping that our efforts in being transparent is at least a first step in that. I understand the reticence. I understand folks not really being sure whether or not they should even trust what we’re saying today because of what we said initially. But I’m hoping that they see that this is a genuine effort to do everything that we can to share what we know when we have it as we receive it.”

A photo of Eddie Jose Irizarry.

NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle spoke with Irizarry's family. They said his primary language was Spanish and that he didn't understand or speak English well. They also said he had a mental health illness.

While the family acknowledged that he carried around a small pocket knife, they don't believe Officer Dial should have killed him.

"You could taze him," the man's aunt, Zoraida Garcia, said. "But to shoot him six times? They literally told us he got shot six times. What did he have on him that you felt threatened? You know? Was he coming towards you with a knife? You know? If that's the case, but six times? You could've shot him in his leg. But you shot and killed him."