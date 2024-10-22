Officials identify man killed in Pemberton, NJ shootout with police

Law enforcement officials on Tuesday have provided new information on an incident that left a New Jersey man dead after a shootout with police in Pemberton Township on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

According to police, 57-year-old Marvin Taylor, of Browns Mills, NJ, was killed by officers after he, allegedly, fired at first responders to a report of smoke coming from a Pemberton Township, NJ, home on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

In providing details on how the incident unfolded, a statement from the NJ Attorney General’s Office said the events began shortly after the Pemberton Township Volunteer Fire Department and members of the Pemberton Township Police Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a residence on Woodland Avenue in the township’s Browns Mills section at about at 3:22 p.m. that day.

When they arrived on the scene, officials said that they learned that Taylor was armed with a firearm and was located in the back yard of the residence.

"Officers positioned themselves in the woods-lined area behind the residence’s backyard. Once there, officers gave verbal commands in an attempt to have Mr. Taylor drop the weapon," read a statement from the Attorney General's Office.

However, officials claim that Taylor did not heed those commands and instead exchanged gunfire with officers. He was struck during an exchange with Officer Kyle McQueen of the Pemberton Township Police Department, the Attorney General's Office claimed.

After the incident, Taylor was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 5:36 p.m.

No one else was injured in this incident and, officials said, a Taylor's firearm was recovered at the scene.

Officials did not say if Officer McQueen would face any disciplinary action, or if he was taken off of active duty, as a result of this incident.

However, law enforcement officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Though, the Office of the NJ Attorney General said it would not immediately provide further information.