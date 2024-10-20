A lot of questions remain as officials work to investigate an incident in southern New Jersey on Saturday evening.

According to officials in Burlington County, first responders arrived to a home on Woodland Avenue in Pemberton Township earlier in the day for a reported fire.

Once responders were on the scene, at least one person started shooting a gun, officials said.

At this time it is unclear if the person who opened fire were inside or outside of the home, officials explained. All we know is that the gunman was on the property.

In a video shared to Facebook by Mike Stocklas, several law enforcement officers can be seen.

The scene remained active around 7:30 p.m., but it is no longer an active shooter situation.

As of now, it is unclear if there were any injuries.

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General is investigating this incident.

Neighbors told NBC10 that they were surprised by the police activity in their town.

"You just don’t see that many police around here," Mark Ruquet explained. "Surprising to say the least."

One neighbor, Larry Blinn, said that the town is a family-friendly sort of neighborhood. He said that he was sitting on his porch when he learned of what was happening.

"I was shocked," Blinn said. "We never have any problem."

Another neighbor explained how she was trying to get home but with the roads closed, she ended up having to walk.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.