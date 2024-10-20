New Jersey

Gunman opens fire after officials respond to reports of a fire at NJ home

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

A lot of questions remain as officials work to investigate an incident in southern New Jersey on Saturday evening.

According to officials in Burlington County, first responders arrived to a home on Woodland Avenue in Pemberton Township earlier in the day for a reported fire.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Once responders were on the scene, at least one person started shooting a gun, officials said.

At this time it is unclear if the person who opened fire were inside or outside of the home, officials explained. All we know is that the gunman was on the property.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In a video shared to Facebook by Mike Stocklas, several law enforcement officers can be seen.

The scene remained active around 7:30 p.m., but it is no longer an active shooter situation.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Decision 2024 Oct 16

Are you registered to vote? Pa. registration deadline just days away

First Alert Traffic Sep 27

Philly Bike Ride, street festivals, free concerts bring weekend road closures. Your guide

As of now, it is unclear if there were any injuries.

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General is investigating this incident.

Neighbors told NBC10 that they were surprised by the police activity in their town.

"You just don’t see that many police around here," Mark Ruquet explained. "Surprising to say the least."

One neighbor, Larry Blinn, said that the town is a family-friendly sort of neighborhood. He said that he was sitting on his porch when he learned of what was happening.

"I was shocked," Blinn said. "We never have any problem."

Another neighbor explained how she was trying to get home but with the roads closed, she ended up having to walk.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us