UPDATE: Police released new video of the shooting during a Tuesday morning press conference. This article will be updated with the new video momentarily.

Officials are expected to reveal new details and surveillance video of a Philadelphia corner store scuffle and shooting that left 28-year-old Alexander Spencer dead and a police officer injured.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore and District Attorney Larry Krasner are all scheduled to speak at an 11 a.m. press conference at the public services building on Tuesday.

Philadelphia police report of the shooting

Philadelphia police said two officers entered a grocery store on Jan. 26 around 8:45 p.m. on Mascher and Cambria streets. The officers approached a group of men standing in the store, including Spencer.

While the officers attempted to stop one of the men, Spencer scuffled with them and fired a gunshot, striking one of the officers in the leg, investigators said. The wounded officer's partner then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting and killing Spencer, according to officials.

Police said another man -- identified as 42-year-old Jose Quinones-Mendez -- picked up Spencer's gun and fled the scene.

On Sunday, officials released details on Quinones-Mendez, saying he is about five-foot, eight-inches tall and weighs about 160 lbs. and his last known address was along the 2900 block of N. Hancock Street.

The Philadelphia Police Department Jose Quinones-Mendez, 42, of North Philadelphia, is sought after a Philly police officer was shot on Friday night.

On Monday, Philadelphia's police union announced a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Quinones-Mendez's arrest.

“Our reward is payable immediately, if the tip information leads to the whereabouts of this individual,” Roosevelt Poplar, president of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5, said in a statement. "This individual should be considered armed and dangerous after fleeing the scene with a firearm.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quinones-Mendez is asked to call the Philadelphia police homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or 911.

The officer who was shot in the leg was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition, officials said. He was later released from the hospital Monday afternoon.

A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in a shooting at a corner store was released from the hospital on Monday. SkyForce10 was live above the scene.

“The entire FOP Executive Board and our members wish this 24th District Philadelphia Police Officer a speedy recovery after he was shot in the leg. We ask the public to keep this officer and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Poplar said.

Spencer's family disputes police report

Alexander Spencer's family shared video of the officer-involved shooting that left an officer injured and Spencer dead. Spencer was shot and killed by police after police say he shot first, injuring an officer. Police say the video, that's been circulating on social media, is a part of the investigation but would not release any more details. NBC10's Brian Sheehan has the latest.

Loved ones held a vigil for Alexander Spencer and disputed the police report of the shooting. One of Spencer's relatives -- who did not want to be identified -- told NBC10 Spencer was playing with a gambling machine at the store prior to the shooting. He believes one of the officers involved did or said something to provoke Spencer.

"He takes care of his kids. He's never just out getting in trouble. He do what he gotta do for his family," the relative said. "It's as simple as that and it's not right what he did."

A photo of Alexander Spencer

Video appears to show the shooting

Philadelphia police say new video surfacing on social media of the officer-involved shooting shows what happened before, during and after the gunfire. It is raising questions as to what really happened and comes after police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted for allegedly grabbing the gun used in the incident and running off. NBC10 's Kare Hua explains further.

Police said they are reviewing a video that has appeared on social media following Friday's shooting.

In the video, two officers lean over Spencer and gunshots are heard though it's unclear who fired at who. After the second gunshot, an officer calls for backup and places his knee on Spencer's head.

At this time, police have not released any bodycam footage of the shooting and have not responded to requests for the footage.

On Monday, NBC10 filed an Act 22 with the Philadelphia Police Department formally requesting body camera footage of the shooting. Police have 30 days to respond to the request.

Poplar said there is a PPD policy on when officers should turn on their bodycams.

"If something happens unexpectedly, I don't know if they have enough time to turn on their bodycams," Poplar said.

Officials are expected to release new video of the shooting during Tuesday's press conference.