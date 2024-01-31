North Philadelphia

Man who stole gun allegedly used to shoot Philly officer taken into custody

42-year-old Jose Quinones-Mendez, who officials believe took the gun that was used to shoot a police officer, has been taken into custody

By Hayden Mitman and Kaleah Mcilwain

42-year-old Jose Quinones-Mendez, of North Philadelphia, who, officials claim, took a handgun that was used to shoot a Philly police officer on Friday night.
What to Know

  • Jose Quinones-Mendez, 42, of North Philadelphia has been taken into custody by authorities.
  • Officials had sought Quinones-Mendez after he was captured on surveillance footage taking a handgun that was, allegedly, used in a shooting that left a police officer hurt on Friday night.
  • The shooting left a Philadelphia police officer injured and 28-year-old Alexander Spencer dead.

Law enforcement officials have apprehended the man sought since last week after, police allege, he took the gun used to shoot a Philadelphia Police Department officer in an incident that left a man dead last Friday.

On Wednesday evening, officials said, Jose Quinones-Mendez, 42, of North Philadelphia was taken into custody by authorities. He had been sought after he was captured on surveillance footage taking a handgun that was, allegedly, used in a shooting that left a police officer hurt on Friday night.

Quinones-Mendez is alleged to have taken a gun that was dropped after a Philadelphia Police officer shot and killed 28-year-old Alexander Spencer in a corner store along the 2800 block of N. Mascher Street in North Philly just before 9 p.m. on Friday night.

Officials released new surveillance video showing a scuffle and shooting that left a man dead and a Philadelphia police officer injured. NBC10's Karen Hua has the latest on the investigation while NBC10's Fred Shropshire takes a closer look at the video. 

Surveillance video released by police on Tuesday shows a man, who police have said is Quinones-Mendez, hanging out in the store as police officers struggle with Spencer during the shooting incident. At some point in that video, the gun that police said Spencer used to shoot an officer slides across the floor and Quinones-Mendez can be seen stepping on it before he picks it up and pockets the weapon.

After that, police said, he fled the scene of the incident.

Quinones-Mendez will be facing a number of charges, including weapons violations, obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and related charges.

