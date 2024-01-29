The union that represents officers in the Philadelphia Police Department, on Monday, announced a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Jose Quinones-Mendez, 42, of North Philadelphia.

Officials believe, Quinones-Mendez took the handgun that was used to shoot a police officer on Friday in a shooting on the 2800 block of N. Mascher Street and then fled the scene of the incident.

“Our reward is payable immediately, if the tip information leads to the whereabouts of this individual,” said, Roosevelt Poplar, president of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5, in a statement. "This individual should be considered armed and dangerous after fleeing the scene with a firearm.”

On Sunday, officials released details on Quinones-Mendez, saying he is about five-foot, eight-inches tall and weighs about 160 lbs. and, his last known address was along the 2900 block of N. Hancock Street.

He is being sought after police killed a man -- identified as Alexander Spencer by his family -- in a shooting incident on Friday after the man, allegedly, shot an officer in the leg.

“The entire FOP Executive Board and our members wish this 24th District Philadelphia Police Officer a speedy recovery after he was shot in the leg. We ask the public to keep this officer and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” said, Poplar.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quinones-Mendez is asked to call the Philadelphia police homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or by dialing 911.