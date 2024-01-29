North Philadelphia

Philly FOP offers $10k reward for man who took gun used in officer's shooting

The city's police union has posted a reward for 42-year-old Jose Quinones-Mendez, of North Philadelphia, who, officials believe fled the scene and took the gun used to shoot a police officer on Friday night

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The union that represents officers in the Philadelphia Police Department, on Monday, announced a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Jose Quinones-Mendez, 42, of North Philadelphia.

Officials believe, Quinones-Mendez took the handgun that was used to shoot a police officer on Friday in a shooting on the 2800 block of N. Mascher Street and then fled the scene of the incident.

“Our reward is payable immediately, if the tip information leads to the whereabouts of this individual,” said, Roosevelt Poplar, president of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5, in a statement. "This individual should be considered armed and dangerous after fleeing the scene with a firearm.”

On Sunday, officials released details on Quinones-Mendez, saying he is about five-foot, eight-inches tall and weighs about 160 lbs. and, his last known address was along the 2900 block of N. Hancock Street.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Philadelphia 14 hours ago

New video shows officer-involved shooting before, during and afterwards

Philadelphia Jan 27

Family of suspect killed in shooting that also left an officer hurt hold vigil

Philadelphia Jan 27

Police searching for man that took suspect's gun who shot an officer during a fight on Friday

He is being sought after police killed a man -- identified as Alexander Spencer by his family -- in a shooting incident on Friday after the man, allegedly, shot an officer in the leg.

“The entire FOP Executive Board and our members wish this 24th District Philadelphia Police Officer a speedy recovery after he was shot in the leg. We ask the public to keep this officer and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” said, Poplar.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quinones-Mendez is asked to call the Philadelphia police homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or by dialing 911.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us