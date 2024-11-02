North Philly hit-and-run leaves man in critical condition; police seek driver

Police are searching for the driver who critically injured a man in a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. near Watts and Poplar Streets.

Police said a driver in a white SUV hit a man in his 20s then drove off. The man was taken to the hospital and is currently unconscious and in critical condition.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the police.

This incident comes just 24 hours after two separate hit-and-run crashes left two people dead Friday morning.

One deadly hit-and-run took place around 1:20 a.m. along the 200 block of North 63rd Street, according to police.

The driver -- possibly in a white SUV -- was going northbound "at a high rate of speed" when they struck a 67-year-old man, police said.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he died about two hours later, investigators said.

In another incident, police said a woman was launched more than 200 feet out of her shoes as the driver who struck her along a Northeast Philadelphia street just kept going.

Medics and police officers rushed to the 4800 block of Levick Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday to find the woman with trauma throughout her body on the street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Medics pronounced her dead a short time later.

Police are investigating two separate deadly hit-and-run crashes that occurred in Philadelphia early on Friday morning. NBC10's Yukare Nakayama has surveillance video of one of the crashes and reactions from residents.

At least 45 pedestrians have died so far this year in the city, according to public police information. More than half of those have been hit-and-runs.

It's increasingly more common for people to flee the scene.

Before the COVID pandemic, hit-and-runs only accounted for one out of every four pedestrian-involved deadly crashes. Both last year and now this year, it is up to one out of every two.

Police have only made three arrests in pedestrian-related fatalities this year. Since 2019, police have only made arrests in about 11% of these crashes.