A woman was launched more than 200 feet out of her shoes as the driver who struck her along a Northeast Philadelphia street just kept going, Philadelphia police said.

Medics an police officers rushed to the 4800 block of Levick Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, to find a woman with trauma throughout her body on the street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Medics pronounced her dead a short time later.

Witness in another vehicle told investigators they saw a dark-colored SUV speeding westbound "at a very high rate of speed" down Levick Street as it slammed into the woman -- who police couldn't identify -- as she crossed Levick Street at Edmund Street, Small said.

"Her body was clearly launched a distance of about 200 feet in a westbound direction," Small said. "She was hit with such force that she was knocked out of both of her sneakers."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Broken car parts and pieces could be seen marked on the street after the crash.

Police found video from a nearby home that showed the aftermath of impact with the SUV moving fast and the woman's body coming to rest on the ground, Small said.

The search for the driver continued Friday morning as police continued to gather evidence.