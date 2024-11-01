West Philadelphia

SUV driver strikes, kills man crossing West Philadelphia street

A man died after being struck while crossing North 63rd Street in West Philadelphia on Nov. 1, 2024

By Dan Stamm

A man crossing a busy West Philadelphia street was struck and killed by a speeding SUV driver who didn't stop early Friday morning, investigators said.

The deadly hit-and-run took place around 1:20 a.m. along the 200 block of North 63rd Street, Philadelphia police said.

The driver -- possibly in a white SUV -- was going northbound "at a high rate of speed" when they struck a 67-year-old man, police said.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he died about two hours later, investigators said.

Police gave no further information about the deadly hit-and-run and didn't name the victim.

Investigators asked anyone with information is asked to call the police Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181. Police said people can also call the tipline at 215-686-8477 or submit info online.

This was one of two deadly hit-and-runs in Philadelphia overnight as a woman was knocked out of her shoes in Northeast Philadelphia.

