‘No fear, just fun': New immersive, one-of-a-kind Halloween attraction opens in Philly

Are you looking for something to do this spooky season that won't potentially "scare you to death"? Halloween House Philadelphia is the place to check out for all things fun, no fright.

Unlike traditional haunted houses, this new Halloween attraction focuses on joy and amazement.

After recognizing a need, organizers created this fun attraction for those dealing with mental health and sensory issues. It's a place for everyone to be able to celebrate and enjoy Halloween without unnecessary fear or scares - the ultimate destination for all ages.

According to the Public Health Management Corporation - a nonprofit public health institute that serves the Greater Philadelphia area, 21 percent of Philadelphians have a serious mental health issue, such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia.

Those conditions can be often triggered by Halloween activities such as jump scares, strobe lights and loud noises.

Located in the Andorra Shopping Center, this Halloween attraction is a perfect destination for those who live in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.

Inside visitors can enjoy various attractions like the one-of-a-kind "Trick or Treat" Room, the mesmerizing "Glow in the Dark" Room, the spine-chilling Horror Movie Graveyard, the mysterious Vampires' Lair and more.

Instead of scary actors and jump scares visitors can expect to laugh and be entertained as they embark on a "journey filled with awe".

The entire indoor experience lasts about 45 minutes and after visitors can enjoy time in the gift shop. According to organizers, other locations across America welcomed over 100,000 visitors last year.

"Step into a world where Halloween dreams come alive, where imagination and enchantment merge to redefine Halloween attractions," President of Halloween House Michael Dessart. "Our commitment is to offer an incredible Halloween experience that caters to all ages, capturing the essence of the season without overwhelming anyone with fear."

Halloween House Philadelphia is open Monday through Friday 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets cost $24.99 for kids 10 years old and under and $29.99 for adults. Groups and parties are welcome.

For more information visit halloweenhousephiladelphia.com.