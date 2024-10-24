Know a real-life ‘Rocky'? You can nominate them to be featured in a new mural

Do you know someone who embodies the "Rocky" story? Someone who was an underdog but persevered despite the odds?

Well, the Philadelphia Visitor Center, in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia, wants to select four people to be featured in a new mural next to the Rocky Statue near the art museum's steps.

This is all a part of a first-of-its-kind mural series highlighting the City of Brotherly Love’s “Real Life Rockys.”

Community members are invited to submit nominations through the Philadelphia Visitor Center's website. Applications are open until Friday, Oct. 25.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Nominees will be assessed based on five criteria:

Grit and Determination: Demonstrating resilience in overcoming challenges.

Demonstrating resilience in overcoming challenges. Heart and Compassion: Showing empathy and supporting others in the community.

Showing empathy and supporting others in the community. Community Connection: Being actively engaged in their neighborhood or the city.

Being actively engaged in their neighborhood or the city. Philadelphia Pride: Reflecting the toughness and pride of Philly.

Reflecting the toughness and pride of Philly. Inspirational Story: Having a compelling story that inspires others.

“Rocky is a hero for so many people and the message of the film, rising above all odds to become a champion, has inspired a national and international pilgrimage to this iconic site. The Real Life Rockys program is a chance to highlight the unsung heroes who make Philadelphia a better place,” said Kathryn Ott Lovell, President & CEO, Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation. “Whether your Real Life Rocky is a local leader, a devoted volunteer, or someone who has faced adversity with grace, we want to hear their stories!”

Jane Golden, Executive Director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, added: "Mural Arts is thrilled to partner with Philadelphia Visitor Center to celebrate the resilience of our city through the 'Real Life Rockys' project, which honors everyday Philadelphians who have beaten the odds, just like Rocky. By showcasing these stories next to one of our most iconic landmarks, we are not only celebrating the indomitable spirit of our city but also inspiring visitors from around the world to connect with these powerful narratives of perseverance.”

Ash Ryan, a street artist and muralist from Philadelphia, will be the lead artist on the project.

The mural will be revealed on Wednesday, Dec. 4, during RockyFest, a week-long celebration of the iconic "Rocky" film franchise.

The schedule of events kicks off with the second annual “Rocky Day” on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and continues with special events through Sunday, Dec. 8.