Philadelphia

Yo, Philly! RockyFest to return this winter with week long celebration

The city-wide event series is set to take place Tuesday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 8

By Cherise Lynch

City officials have unveiled plans for RockyFest 2024.

The city-wide event series is set to take place Tuesday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 8, welcoming fans from around the world to immerse themselves in all things "Rocky."

In 2023, the Philadelphia Visitor Center partnered with the Sly Stallone Shop to offer Rocky fans officially licensed Sylvester Stallone merchandise at the shop's first and only brick-and-mortar location.

Through this partnership, Philadelphia's first-ever "Rocky Day" was held on Dec. 3, the release date of the original film in 1976.

After the overwhelming success of the event, the Visitor Center is now looking to expand the festival this year with the help of organizations across the region.

For this year, the festival will include various events such as rocky-themed bus tours, movie marathons, and so much more.

Check out phlvisitorcenter.com/rockyfest for more information about tickets, dates and more.

