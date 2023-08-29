I-95 collapse

New beams to be installed at site of I-95 collapse

PennDOT has closed several lanes of traffic along I-95 on Tuesday in order to place beams for a new bridge at Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

PennDOT crews will be working to place beams for a new bridge at the I-95 Cottman Avenue interchange in Northeast Philadelphia this week, to replace beams damaged by fire when the roadway collapsed in June.

According to PennDOT, work will start on Tuesday, August 29, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., southbound I-95 will be reduced to two lanes approaching and through the Cottman Avenue Interchange.

Léelo en español aquí.

I-95 collapse Jun 11

Gov. to issue disaster declaration after I-95 collapses in Philly. Shutdown to last ‘months'

I-95 collapse Jun 12

Family identifies truck driver found dead in rubble of I-95 collapse

I-95 collapse Jun 14

I-95 reconstruction plan: Backfill to close the gap until permanent solution built

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Then, on Thursday, PennDOT said that from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., northbound I-95 will be reduced to two lanes approaching and through the Cottman Avenue Interchange.

These closure will allow PennDOT to replace beams that were destroyed Sunday, June 11, after a tanker truck crash and fire under the I-95 bridges over Cottman Avenue.

To learn more about the replacement of the Cottman Avenue overpasses, visit PennDOT’s I-95 Cottman Avenue Updates page.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

I-95 collapseNortheast Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us