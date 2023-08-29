PennDOT crews will be working to place beams for a new bridge at the I-95 Cottman Avenue interchange in Northeast Philadelphia this week, to replace beams damaged by fire when the roadway collapsed in June.

According to PennDOT, work will start on Tuesday, August 29, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., southbound I-95 will be reduced to two lanes approaching and through the Cottman Avenue Interchange.

Léelo en español aquí.

Then, on Thursday, PennDOT said that from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., northbound I-95 will be reduced to two lanes approaching and through the Cottman Avenue Interchange.

These closure will allow PennDOT to replace beams that were destroyed Sunday, June 11, after a tanker truck crash and fire under the I-95 bridges over Cottman Avenue.

To learn more about the replacement of the Cottman Avenue overpasses, visit PennDOT’s I-95 Cottman Avenue Updates page.