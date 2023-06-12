Family identifies truck driver found dead in rubble of I-95 collapse

Family members identified a truck driver who was found dead a day after his vehicle crashed, caught fire and caused a portion of I-95 to collapse in Northeast Philadelphia.

The man, identified by family as Nathaniel Moody, was exiting I-95 onto Cottman Avenue on Sunday around 6 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle while navigating a turn at the end of the exit, according to investigators.

The vehicle -- which was carrying about 8,500 gallons of gasoline -- then turned onto its side before it ruptured and eventually exploded, officials said.

Fire from the explosion caused an elevated section of I-95 to collapse. Responding firefighters were eventually able to get the flames under control.

Officials closed I-95 in both directions between the Aramingo and Woodhaven exits.

At about 2 p.m. Monday, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police said remains had been pulled out of the rubble. Family members identified the victim as Moody.

His body was turned over to the Philadelphia County Medical Examiner and Coroner's office.

A representative of the Pennsylvania State Police said that officials are waiting for confirmation before providing any other details.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in this crash, officials said.

