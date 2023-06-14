Gov. Shapiro to unveil I-95 reconstruction plan

As demolition of the damaged lanes along I-95 continues -- after parts of the highway in Northeast Philadelphia collapsed on Sunday when a tanker truck carrying gasoline exploded along a ramp on Cottman Avenue -- officials are prepared to deliver a plan to rebuild the roadway.

On Wednesday at about 11 a.m., Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro is expected to join union leaders at the site of the I-95 collapse to reveal an overall plan -- and a timeline -- for the reconstruction of I-95.

During a visit to the site with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday, PennDOT's Mike Carroll promised the agency would deliver a rebuild plan at some point on Wednesday.

In reviewing the site, Buttigieg said that the federal government would provided anything that state agencies may need in order to get I-95 up and running, as the highway is a crucial thoroughfare for the county's supply chain stretching from Maine to Miami.

"There's no question in my mind that all the resources that PennDOT needs federally will be available," said Buttigieg on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Democratic Pa. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman, along with Congressman Brendan Boyle (D-2nd dist.) secured $3 million in emergency funding for PennDOT to be used on repairs associated with the I-95 collapse in Northeast Philadelphia.

A final estimate of costs associated with the reconstruction effort has not yet been released by PennDOT.

NBC10 plans to livestream the governor's visit and the unveiling of the plan in this story starting at 11.am.