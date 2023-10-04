Montco breaks ground for multi-year, multimillion dollar Ridge Pike improvement project

Drivers along Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township might see some disruption along the roadway starting Wednesday as Montgomery County gets the next phase of a multi-year road improvement project underway.

On Wednesday afternoon, county officials will break ground on Section B of the Ridge Pike Improvement Project in Plymouth Township, which will focus on a section from Belvoir Road to Chemical Road.

As detailed by organizers, Section B "will be a full-depth roadway reconstruction that improves safety and reduces congestion."

This portion of the project will widen the roadway and create a center left-turn lane, add traffic signals at Industrial Way and Carland Road, reconfigure the I-476 interchange with signalized intersections, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Also, through this portion of the multi-year project, the westbound jughandle at Alan Wood Road will be replaced with double left-turn lanes, and construction will add what organizers called "much-needed" stormwater management facilities.

Overall, the Ridge Pike project area is nearly five miles long and the project will likely cost about $150 million. Section B alone is projected to cost about $40 million.

Construction on this overall project has begun, but it is expected to not be completed until late 2025.