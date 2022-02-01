New Jersey State Police say they have found the body of a young man who went missing in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

The body has been identified as that of 23-year-old Jonathan Morris II, police said in a brief statement to NBC10.

Monday afternoon, family members had said that police found a body while searching for Morris in the Hopewell Township section of Bridgeton.

It's a sad end to a family's desperate search.

Morris was reported missing on Friday. He spoke with his mother Stephanie Pernell on Thursday while working as a support professional at a developmental home in Sicklerville, New Jersey. Morris had plans to go to the gym that night.

Pernell said she then got a call from police early Friday morning.

"They told me they found my car in front of the woods with blood in it," she said.

The car, a gray 2012 BMW, had been found running while at the intersection of Barretts Run Archie Platt roads. Morris was nowhere in sight however.

That same BMW had been seen on surveillance video hours earlier Friday around 3 a.m. traveling on Cottage Avenue in Bridgeton with four people inside. Family members say they don't believe Morris, who stood 6-foot-6, was driving the car at that time.

"He sits with his seat all the way back because he's so tall," Morris' father, Jonathan Morris Sr., told NBC10. "And whoever it was, you could see him up, towards the steering wheel. And that's all we had got."

On Sunday, Morris' friends and family gathered in Bridgeton to search the area for clues.