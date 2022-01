State police are searching for a young New Jersey man who went missing on Friday.

Johnathan Morris, 23, was last seen in Bridgeton, New Jersey, on Friday. Investigators said he may be in “harm’s way” though they didn’t go into further detail.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Morris is a Black man with brown eyes and black hair standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 220 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Sergeant George Auge or New Jersey State Police - Bridgeton at 856-451-0101.