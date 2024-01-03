Charges have been filed in the deadly stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Delaware County, officials announced Wednesday.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer and Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt will announce charges Wednesday afternoon in the murder of 15-year-old Michael Garr. You can watch the press conference in the video embedded on top of this article starting at 2 p.m.

On April 21, 2023, around 9:30 p.m., Garr -- a student at Upper Darby High School -- was found bleeding from a stab wound to the chest along the 200 block of Bridge Street in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

A neighbor said she heard a man screaming for help. The man had told her that Garr was banging on his car, bleeding. Neighbors and responding medics tried to revive him but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s terrible. It’s a disgrace where we are in society with kids,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt said at the time. “How do you get to a point to where kids this age can commit an act of violence like this? There are no words to explain it. Our hearts go out to the family. We ask that everyone keeps the family in their hearts and prayers.”

Two days later, Upper Darby Police tweeted a photo of a couple they wanted to speak with in connection to the investigation. The couple was walking hand-in-hand on Bridge Street and passing Anne Street at 9:39 p.m. on the night of the teen's death.

With regard to the death investigation of 15-year-old Michael Garr, there was a couple walking hand-in-hand on Bridge St, passing Anne St, and headed toward Dennison Ave, at 9:39 PM on 4/21. If you were one of these individuals, or if you know who they may be, please let us know pic.twitter.com/awhvrzirU5 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) April 23, 2023

Garr was a student at Upper Darby High School, the Upper Darby School District said in a Facebook post.

Days after his death, Garr's family and friends gathered in Drexel Hill to honor the teen, creating a memorial for him and writing messages on the sidewalk.

"We are completely devastated by the loss of Michael Jr.," Garr's uncle, Michael Peabody, said. "The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming. Please continue to hold our family in your hearts and prayers as we continue to navigate through this tragedy."

L to R: Photo of Michael Garr, a memorial for the teen.

The Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Garr's death.

The Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police is doubling our REWARD amount to $10,000 for the arrest of the suspect in the killing of the teen in Upper Darby. Please call the tip line! @udpolice @fox29philly @6abc @nbcphiladelphia @delcotimes @mikefox29 @delcoda pic.twitter.com/GWCF8GRfYn — FOPLodge27 (@FopLodge27) April 25, 2023

In a statement, Joseph Fitzgerald, president of the FOP lodge, called the teen’s murder “a senseless act of violence.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this teen’s family,” he said in a statement. “This case will get closed with a tip from the public, so call Upper Darby police with any information."

In addition to announcing charges in Garr's murder, Stollsteimer and Bernhardt will also announce charges in the unrelated October murder of Mohammad Rahman outside of a mosque in Upper Darby.