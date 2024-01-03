Officials file charges in slaying of man outside Upper Darby mosque

Law enforcement officials in Delaware County are expected to announce charges in the October slaying of a 65-year-old man in the parking lot of a mosque in Upper Darby.

Mohammad Rahman, 65, was shot and killed during a carjacking outside of the Masjid Al-Madinah Islamic Center along 69th Street on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The initial incident happened, officials said, at around 7:45 p.m. that day, after Rahman was shot during a carjacking in the parking lot of the mosque.

Rahman's vehicle -- a white Toyota Rav 4 -- was later found along the 800 block of Cecil Street in Philadelphia, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Law enforcement officials are expected to announce charges in this incident at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. They also will announce charges in the unrelated murder of 15-year-old Michael Garr that occurred in Drexel Hill in April of last year.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.