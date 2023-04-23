Community Mourns Teen Who Was Stabbed to Death, Police Search for Possible Witnesses

As an entire community continues to mourn a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death, police are searching for a couple who may have witnessed the incident.

The incident occurred Friday around 9:30 p.m. along the 200 block of Bridge Street in Drexel Hill. Michael Garr, a student at Upper Darby High School, was found on the ground bleeding from a stab wound to the chest.

A neighbor said she heard a man screaming for help. The man had told her that Garr was banging on his car, bleeding. Neighbors and responding medics tried to revive him but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s terrible. It’s a disgrace where we are in society with kids,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt said. “How do you get to a point to where kids this age can commit an act of violence like this? There are no words to explain it. Our hearts go out to the family. We ask that everyone keeps the family in their hearts and prayers.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police have not released information on any suspects. On Sunday, Upper Darby Police tweeted a photo of a couple they wanted to speak with in connection to the investigation. The couple was walking hand-in-hand on Bridge Street and passing Anne Street at 9:39 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

With regard to the death investigation of 15-year-old Michael Garr, there was a couple walking hand-in-hand on Bridge St, passing Anne St, and headed toward Dennison Ave, at 9:39 PM on 4/21. If you were one of these individuals, or if you know who they may be, please let us know pic.twitter.com/awhvrzirU5 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) April 23, 2023

The Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Garr's death.

In a statement, Joseph Fitzgerald, president of the FOP lodge, called the teen’s murder “a senseless act of violence.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this teen’s family,” he said in a statement. “This case will get closed with a tip from the public, so call Upper Darby police with any information."

Anyone with information on this homicide is being asked to call Upper Darby police detectives at 484-574-1157.