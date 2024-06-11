Residents grabbed their loved ones, pets and anything else they could grab as flames tore through their New Jersey apartment building Monday night.

"You need to get out, massive fire," a firefighter could be heard saying on doorbell video.

The blaze broke out just after 6 p.m. on June 10, 2024, at the American Way Apartments along Avon Drive in East Windsor, Mercer County.

"I was watching the fire literally shoot out of the building and I saw the flames, the black smoke," resident Sarah Wilson told NBC10's Aaron Baskerville.

Wilson said she was in the shower when she smelled the smoke. She got dressed, grabbed her cats and fled as could be seen on video.

Luckily, every resident made it out alive.

"We have no house to live in right now and it's sad and I don't know what we're all gonna do," fire victim Susan Over said.

The fire left 47 people from 24 units out of their homes, American Red Cross New Jersey Regional Communication Manager Sheri Ferreira told NBC10. The town supplied hotel rooms for people with nowhere to go.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.