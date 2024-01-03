Masks are required for patients and visitors at Main Line Health facilities, officials announced. The masking requirement begins on Thursday, Jan. 4 and will last for at least two weeks.

If you forget to bring a mask with you, masks will be available at each facility.

You will be asked to wear a mask in the following locations:

Lankenau Medical Center

Bryn Mawr Hospital

Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital

Paoli Hospital

Riddle Hospital

Mirmont Treatment Center inpatient and outpatient locations

Main Line Health Concordville

Main Line Health King of Prussia

Main Line Health Exton Square

Main Line Health Broomall

Main Line Health Newtown Square

Main Line Health Collegeville

All Main Line HealthCare locations

As of Wednesday, Jan. 3, Main Line Health is the only health system in our region with a renewed mask requirement.

This new push for mask-wearing comes as many are heading back to work and school after the holiday season and are bringing a surge of winter illnesses with them.

It is pretty common to see a spike this time of year after holiday gatherings made it easy to pass germs around.

From COVID, Flu and RSV infections are up across much of the country and in our area. The latest data from the CDC shows more than 30 states are seeing high or very high flu activity.

Despite the infection surge, the CDC says that only 18% of Americans have gotten the latest COVID booster while less than half of adults have gotten their flu shots.

ChristianaCare and Tower Health are also urging all patients and visitors to wear masks. Officials with each provider say that mask-wearing is not required, but strongly encouraged.