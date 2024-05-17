DA Krasner to announce break in 2018 cold case murder of teen girl in West Philly

District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to announce a break in the 2018 cold case murder of a teen girl in West Philadelphia.

On May 12, 2018, Sandrea Williams, 17, and two other teens were shot near her home on Simpson Street. Williams died from her injuries while the other two teens survived.

Sandrea Williams

Williams’ murder has remained unsolved for six years. Krasner is set to announce a new development in the investigation during a press conference on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Williams’ family members, First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford and Assistant District Attorney Jefferey Palmer are all expected to attend.

Watch the press conference in the video embedded on top of this article.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.



