COVID, flu and RSV on the rise across the Philly region. Here's how to keep yourself safe

Everybody knows someone — maybe it's you — that's been sick in the past few weeks. And you may be asking "What's going around?"

Health officials are warning that people in the Philadelphia region could be facing a "Tripledemic" this winter with COVID-19, the flu and RSV on the rise all at the same time.

"It is the season of sneezing and wheezing and coughing and headaches and drippy noses," Dr. Rob Danoff of Jefferson Health told NBC10.

With Christmas and New Year's approaching, indoor actives such as shopping in crowds, traveling on packed planes and gathering in large groups are inevitable.

"The social connections, being with family, being with friends, being with other people is so important to us as human beings. Being lonely is worse for your health than smoking," Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cherly Bettigole said.

However to stay healthy, Bettigole said vaccines are the first line of defense. You can get the COVID vaccine, the flu shot and there's a new RSV vaccine for pregnant women and those over the age of 60.

"Not nearly enough people have gotten this latest booster, and especially people who are older, people with underlying medical conditions. You really do benefit from getting that booster. It lowers the risk of hospitalization, ICU admission and death," Bettigole said.

Danoff adds if you or sick of have symptoms think about your neighbors and loves ones and stay home.