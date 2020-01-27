Frank Sinatra

Marble Toilet and Baby Grand Piano: Sinatra’s Stuff Brings in $205k at Auction

Three coins in the $33,000 fountain

Sinatra's marble toilet with a gold lid and Sinatra's white baby grand piano.

Marble toilets, miniature swords, and brass chandeliers that once belonged to Frank Sinatra were among the unique finds auctioned off Sunday in New Jersey.

The items came from Sinatra's Chairman Executive Suite in the former Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City.

More than 200 items sold at the auction, totaling $205,075. The auction was held by S&S Auction in Repaupo, New Jersey.

Here's what sold for the highest price:

9. Sherle Wagner Carved Marble Toilet with Gilded Seat

A white marble toilet base with a gold colored gilded toilet seat lid.

This toilet sold for $4,250. Before the auction, the estimated value was $1,500 - $2,500.

8. Eight-Panel Screen

Various depictions of unclothed women on a black background, spread across the eight panels.

This screen - which features some erotic art -- sold for $4,250. The estimate was $1,000 - $3,000.

7. Pair of Antique Bronze Tibetan Praying Buddhas

Two bronze Buddha statues with hands together, appearing to be praying.

These statues sold for $4,250. The estimate was $1,500 - $2,500.

6. Pair of Grand Tour Style Malachite Obelisks

Black marble surfaces with malachite inlays. Each one sits atop of gilt bronze turtles and has matching bases.

These obelisks sold for $6,000. The estimate was $6,000 - $9,000.

5. Art Deco Style "Sunrise" Headboard

Wood and upholstered base headboard with upper section with Lalique style sunrise motif. Etched glass. Brass bed frame.

This headboard sold for $6,500. The estimate was $1,000 - $2,000.

4. Yamaha Baby Grand White Lacquered Piano

A white lacquered baby grand piano with a matching white bench. The piano has brass fittings and pedals.

This piano sold for $7,000. The estimate was $10,000 - $20,000.

3. Signed Paola Triscornia Carrara Marble Italian Statue

A carved, white marble sculpture of a boy holding a parrot. He leans against a pillar.

This statue sold for $7,500. The estimate was $6,000 - $9,000.

2. Ferdinand Berthoud Longcase Clock

A black and bronze tower clock with a swinging pendulum and single weight. The case is ebonized with gilt bronze decoration, topped off by a massive finial. It all rests atop a thick marble plinth.

This clock sold for $13,000. The estimate was $25,000 - $50,000.

1. Signed Enid Yandell Fountain

A bronze fountain/sculpture of two children. One is blowing through a conch shell and one is holding a flower

This fountain sold for $33,000. The estimate was $30,000 - $50,000.

Click here for a full list of the items sold.

