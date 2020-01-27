Marble toilets, miniature swords, and brass chandeliers that once belonged to Frank Sinatra were among the unique finds auctioned off Sunday in New Jersey.

The items came from Sinatra's Chairman Executive Suite in the former Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City.

More than 200 items sold at the auction, totaling $205,075. The auction was held by S&S Auction in Repaupo, New Jersey.

Here's what sold for the highest price:

9. Sherle Wagner Carved Marble Toilet with Gilded Seat

This toilet sold for $4,250. Before the auction, the estimated value was $1,500 - $2,500.

8. Eight-Panel Screen

This screen - which features some erotic art -- sold for $4,250. The estimate was $1,000 - $3,000.

7. Pair of Antique Bronze Tibetan Praying Buddhas

These statues sold for $4,250. The estimate was $1,500 - $2,500.

6. Pair of Grand Tour Style Malachite Obelisks

These obelisks sold for $6,000. The estimate was $6,000 - $9,000.

5. Art Deco Style "Sunrise" Headboard

This headboard sold for $6,500. The estimate was $1,000 - $2,000.

4. Yamaha Baby Grand White Lacquered Piano

This piano sold for $7,000. The estimate was $10,000 - $20,000.

3. Signed Paola Triscornia Carrara Marble Italian Statue

This statue sold for $7,500. The estimate was $6,000 - $9,000.

2. Ferdinand Berthoud Longcase Clock

This clock sold for $13,000. The estimate was $25,000 - $50,000.

1. Signed Enid Yandell Fountain

This fountain sold for $33,000. The estimate was $30,000 - $50,000.

Click here for a full list of the items sold.