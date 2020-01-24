Ever Wanted to Own Frank Sinatra’s Marble Toilet? Now You Can

By Rudy Chinchilla

It has been more than two decades since the world lost one of the greatest singers of all time, but Frank Sinatra’s legacy continues to live on. Now, Sinatra die-hards can own items that once belonged to “The Voice” himself.

Items from the singer’s “Chairman Executive Suite” at the original Golden Nugget hotel and casino in Atlantic City will be up for auction over the weekend. Bidders will get a taste of Sinatra’s eclectic style, as evidenced by his collection of miniature swords, ornate chandeliers and – perhaps most notably of all – marble toilets and bidets.

The singer had a taste for marble commodes, with four toilets up for auction, including one with a golden seat cover.

Those toilets and a wide collection of other belongings, including two pianos, will be up for auction Sunday at the S&S Auction House in Logan Township, New Jersey. The auction begins at 10 a.m. Buyers can also place their bids online.

Take a look below at some of the items being auctioned.

16 photos
1/16
S&S Auction House
Sherle Wagner carved marble toilet with gilded seat.
2/16
S&S Auction House
Hand-painted Oleg Cassini ice bucket.
3/16
S&S Auction House
Sherle Wagner white marble Rocco bidet.
4/16
S&S Auction House
Napoleonic-style marble-top commode.
5/16
S&S Auction House
Sherle Wagner Italian marble toilet.
6/16
S&S Auction House
Ferdinand Berthoud long-case clock.
7/16
S&S Auction House
Ferdinand Berthoud long-case clock.
8/16
S&S Auction House
French Empire four-arm chandelier.
9/16
S&S Auction House
French Empire four-arm chandelier.
10/16
S&S Auction House
Miniature swords
11/16
S&S Auction House
Miniature swords
12/16
S&S Auction House
Louis XVI-style 24-arm chandelier.
13/16
S&S Auction House
Yamaha baby grand white lacquered piano.
14/16
Black leather Chesterfield mahogany sofa.
15/16
S&S Auction House
Tramp art chair with portrait of Frank Sinatra.
16/16
S&S Auction House
Milo Baughman-style Kimball piano.

This article tagged under:

Frank SinatraNew Jerseyatlantic city

