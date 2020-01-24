It has been more than two decades since the world lost one of the greatest singers of all time, but Frank Sinatra’s legacy continues to live on. Now, Sinatra die-hards can own items that once belonged to “The Voice” himself.

Items from the singer’s “Chairman Executive Suite” at the original Golden Nugget hotel and casino in Atlantic City will be up for auction over the weekend. Bidders will get a taste of Sinatra’s eclectic style, as evidenced by his collection of miniature swords, ornate chandeliers and – perhaps most notably of all – marble toilets and bidets.

The singer had a taste for marble commodes, with four toilets up for auction, including one with a golden seat cover.

Those toilets and a wide collection of other belongings, including two pianos, will be up for auction Sunday at the S&S Auction House in Logan Township, New Jersey. The auction begins at 10 a.m. Buyers can also place their bids online.

Take a look below at some of the items being auctioned.