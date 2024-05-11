Woman ran into deli and collapsed after being shot in Logan, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a woman died when she was shot outside of a deli in North Philadelphia, officials said.

The shooting happened on the 4800 block of North Broad Street in the Logan section of the city just before 5 p.m., police said.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a woman in her early thirties with one gunshot wound to her torso, according to Inspector D.F. Pace of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m., according to officials.

The woman was walking southbound on North Broad Street when she was hit by the bullet, Pace said. After she was shot, she ran into the deli before collapsing to the ground.

"It’s horrible. And I’m tired of seeing it. I’m tired of seeing it," a witness said.

The people who were inside the deli when she ran in told NBC10 that she uttered the word, "help," before she collapsed.

“I thought she was gonna make it. She’s somebody’s daughter, somebody’s mother possibly. But whoever did it, I hope they catch him," one witness said.

The deli where the shooting happened has been secured by officers as the investigation continues, police said. The motive remains unknown.

Police said they had a difficult time finding any evidence of a shooting at first but later they discovered three spent shell casings about three blocks away on the other side of the street.

"“We are investigating whether or not those three shell casings are connected to the shooting or not. That is a considerable distance. If that is, in fact, the case that would mean tragically this would be an unintended target. But we do not know definitively whether or not those three shell casings ae connected to the shooting," Pace said.

Inspector Pace explained that there are a lot of unanswered questions as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.