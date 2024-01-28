Police identify man who, they believe, took gun, fled scene after Philly officer shot

The Philadelphia Police Department has identified the man that, officials believe, took the handgun that was used to shoot a police officer and fled the scene of the incident on Friday night.

On Sunday afternoon, officials identified the wanted man as Jose Quinones-Mendez, 42, of North Philadelphia.

Police said he is about five-foot, eight-inches tall and weighs about 160 lbs.

His last known address, officials said, is along the 2900 block of N. Hancock Street.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to law enforcement officials, Quinones-Mendez is sought for his suspected involvement in a shooting that left a police officer hurt on Friday night. That incident, according to police, happened in a corner store along the 2800 block of N. Mascher Street in North Philly just before 9 p.m. on Friday night.

In that incident, law enforcement officials said the officer was injured in a scuffle with a gunman -- who was later identified by his family as Alexander Spencer.

At some point in that scuffle, officials said, the gunman's weapon went off and struck the officer in the leg. The injured officer's partner returned fire and shot the gunman, who died from his injuries, officials said.

Spencer's family told NBC10 that they disagree with police about how the incident unfolded on that evening.

A cousin of Spencer's, who didn't want to be identified by name, told NBC10 that prior to the shooting, Spencer was playing a gambling machine and argued that the officer likely did or said something to provoke him.

And, police told NBC10 they are investigating a video that has been shared on social media that claims to show the incident on Friday night.

The officer -- a nine year veteran of the force -- was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

The officer who fired back, killing Spencer during the incident, has been placed on administrative duty.

Following the shooting, police believe that Quinones-Mendez took Spencer's weapon and fled the scene. He has been charged with weapons violations, obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and related charges.

Law enforcement officials said Sunday that they are "actively seeking the public’s support" in locating Quinones-Mendez.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous, warned law enforcement officials.

Any individual with information regarding Quinones-Mendez's likely whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or dial 911.