A police officer in Philadelphia was shot near North Mascher Street on Friday night, sources tell NBC10.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where is listed in stable condition, according to sources.

Léelo en español aquí

Mayor Cherelle Parker was seen going into the hospital just before 10 p.m. on Friday.

Police are currently on the scene of North Mascher Street investigating.

Sources tell @NBCPhiladelphia an officer has been shot. We just saw Mayor Cherelle Parker show up to Temple Hospital. There’s a major scene on Mascher Street in North Philadelphia at corner store. pic.twitter.com/na3gwAINTi — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) January 27, 2024

NBC10's Aaron Baskerville is there and took to social media to share what the scene looks like outside of the hospital.

Sources say the suspect in the shooting is dead.

Police are reportedly searching for a second suspect who they believe picked up the gun and ran from the scene, sources said.