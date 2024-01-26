Philadelphia

Philadelphia police officer shot in North Philly Friday night

Officials will be providing an update on the shooting that left an officer hurt in the video player below

By Emily Rose Grassi and Aaron Baskerville

A police officer in Philadelphia was shot near North Mascher Street on Friday night, sources tell NBC10.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where is listed in stable condition, according to sources.

Léelo en español aquí

Mayor Cherelle Parker was seen going into the hospital just before 10 p.m. on Friday.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police are currently on the scene of North Mascher Street investigating.

NBC10's Aaron Baskerville is there and took to social media to share what the scene looks like outside of the hospital.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 14 hours ago

How did Shane Pryor escape? U.S. Marshals reveal timeline

New Jersey 2 hours ago

PATCO riders experiencing service disruptions due to fire department activity in Camden, NJ

Sources say the suspect in the shooting is dead.

Police are reportedly searching for a second suspect who they believe picked up the gun and ran from the scene, sources said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us