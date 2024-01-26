A police officer in Philadelphia was shot near North Mascher Street on Friday night, sources tell NBC10.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where is listed in stable condition, according to sources.
Mayor Cherelle Parker was seen going into the hospital just before 10 p.m. on Friday.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Police are currently on the scene of North Mascher Street investigating.
NBC10's Aaron Baskerville is there and took to social media to share what the scene looks like outside of the hospital.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Sources say the suspect in the shooting is dead.
Police are reportedly searching for a second suspect who they believe picked up the gun and ran from the scene, sources said.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.