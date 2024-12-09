Man wanted for murder after Montco home invasion leaves son dead, mother injured

Officials have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man for the deadly home invasion that took place in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township early Sunday.

Kevin Roberts has been charged with second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy, as well as related charges, according to a criminal docket.

He has been identified as one of the men seen leaving the scene after a mother and son were shot inside their home.

The son was in his 20s and was pronounced dead, the mother is in critical condition in the hospital, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office on Sunday.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"He may be armed and dangerous," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Law enforcement officials says if you see Roberts, do not approach him just call 911.

One of his last sightings was when he was behind the wheel of this silver or white car, police said.

Montgomery County District Attorney's Office Police in Montgomery County are hoping to identify the individual behind the wheel of this vehicle that, official said, fled from police after a homicide during a home invasion in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

Police say Roberts was seen in the area of a home invasion shooting on Meredith Road early Sunday morning.

Sources say a woman inside the home called 911 after 2 a.m., claiming she’d been shot. As officers responded they saw the white or silver car fleeing the area and began tracking it.

"We can’t tell you specifically right now whether this was random or targeted," Steele said at a news conference on Monday.

Roberts is wanted for questioning in connection to the home invasion and he’s someone police say they have been looking for before. He already had warrants out for his arrest for stolen property in Montgomery County and burglary in Philadelphia.

"He’s wanted on a theft by receiving stolen property charge out of North Wales. He's wanted for a burglary out of Philadelphia," Steele said.

Police were back at Roberts last known address on Monday in West Philadelphia, a home that was also searched Sunday night.

Sources say a car belonging to the shooting victim had been found a block away from the 5900 block of Samsom

Street hours after the home invasion.

According to police, they were searching for two vehicles that are believed to be connected to the home invasion that happened along the unit block of Meredith Road in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township at about 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

They were looking for a 2004 green Jeep Grand Cherokee and a white or silver vehicle, that may have been driven by Roberts.

The Jeep was recovered in West Philadelphia on Sunday, the white vehicle has still not been found.

Montgomery County District Attorney's Office Law enforcement officials hope to find this 2004 green Jeep Grand Cherokee that, they said, was stolen during a slaying that happened in a home invasion in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

Law enforcement officials are looking for at least two suspects, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. They have not named the other suspect they are searching for.

Lower Merion police have more patrols in the area of the neighborhood that was targeted and unmarked units as well.

Police officials said that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual -- or individuals -- involved in this incident.

Anyone with information should call the Lower Merion Township Police at 610-645-6231 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-226-5553.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.