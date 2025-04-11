North Philadelphia

Man found shot near Philadelphia hospital

Philadelphia police blocked off the area of Germantown Avenue and Ontario Street in North Philadelphia on April 11, 2025. A gun could be seen on the ground

A man was found shot across the street from a North Philadelphia hospital early Friday.

The bleeding man was found shot early on April 11, 2025, at Germantown Avenue and Ontario Street, Philadelphia police said. The scene is near Temple University Hospital's main campus.

The extent of the man's injuries weren't immediately known.

Police blocked off the intersection with yellow tape on a damp Friday morning as they searched for clues. A handgun could be seen on the ground.

No word yet on a motive for the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

