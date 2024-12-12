Police arrest 1 of 2 suspects in home invasion that left man dead, mother hurt

Police arrested one of at least two suspects in a home invasion and shooting that left a man dead and his mother critically injured in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania.

Charles Fulforth was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, robbery and other related offenses in connection to the death of 25-year-old Andrew Gaudio, officials announced on Thursday, Dec. 12.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, around 2:20 a.m., police responded to a home on Meredith Road in Lower Merion for a reported home invasion and shooting. When they arrived, they found Gaudio and his 61-year-old mother suffering from gunshot wounds.

Gaudio was pronounced dead at the scene while his mother was taken to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. She was listed in critical condition.

Investigators obtained dashcam video from a Lower Merion Police Patrol vehicle which captured the officer pulling in front of a white Hyundai Azera. Investigators said that vehicle left the scene of the homicide. After searching the vehicle’s license and registration, detectives matched it to a resident on Sansom Street in Philadelphia. Police spoke to a person at the home and showed them a photo of a man inside the Hyundai Azera. That person then identified the man as 42-year-old Kelvin Roberts of Philadelphia, investigators said.

Police named Roberts as the suspect in Guadio’s murder and announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. While investigators did not mention Fulforth at the time, they did tell NBC10 they believed Roberts worked with an accomplice during the home invasion and murder.

Roberts was already a wanted man at the time of the home invasion. Philadelphia police were searching for him due to his alleged involvement in a burglary. Police in North Wales, Pennsylvania, were also searching for him in connection to a burglary in September in which he allegedly stole electronics, including gaming equipment. Investigators said those stolen items ended up at a pawn shop in Cheltenham. Owners of the shop told NBC10 they had not seen Roberts before he came in to pawn the items. Once they learned they were stolen, they turned the items over to police.

Roberts was also arrested on gun charges in Montgomery County back in 2003. The serial number of his weapon was destroyed, according to court documents.

Records also show Roberts was arrested multiple times in Philadelphia for weapons violations, assault and drug offenses.

A photo of Kelvin Roberts

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Roberts’ arrest. He is described as a man with black and gray hair, standing 6-feet-tall and weighing 260 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Lower Merion Police at 610-278-3386 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386.