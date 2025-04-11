Shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood leaves boy injured: Police

An investigation is underway after a boy was shot in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood Thursday evening, police said.

According to police, on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 7:03 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of S. 57th St. for a report of a shooting.

Police said a boy had been shot and was transported by officers to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Shooting Investigation Group, police said.

