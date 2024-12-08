Montgomery County

Son dead, mother critical after Montco home invasion; Police seeking 2 suspects

Law enforcement officials have found one of two vehicles believed to be involved in an overnight killing that happened during a home invasion at a property on Meredith Road in Lower Merion early Sunday

By Hayden Mitman and Kaleah Mcilwain

Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a home invasion in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township early Sunday.

According to police, they are searching for two vehicles that are believed to be connected to the home invasion that happened along the unit block of Meredith Road in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township at about 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

Police say multiple suspects broke into the home and shot two people inside.

In an update, officials said the victims are related, mother and son. The son was in his 20s and was pronounced dead, the mother is in critical condition in the hospital.

They were looking for a 2004 green Jeep Grand Cherokee and a white vehicle.

The Jeep has been recovered in West Philadelphia, the white vehicle has still not been found. They are looking for at least two suspects, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Police are looking to identify the operator of the car that fled from police in the area of the home invasion.

Police in Montgomery County are hoping to identify the individual behind the wheel of this vehicle that, official said, fled from police after a homicide during a home invasion in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

The 2004 green Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from the home during the incident, police said.

Law enforcement officials hope to find this 2004 green Jeep Grand Cherokee that, they said, was stolen during a slaying that happened in a home invasion in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

Police have not yet provided further information on the incident.

But, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

Police officials said that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual -- or individuals -- involved in this incident.

Anyone with information should call the Lower Merion Township Police at 610-645-6231 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-226-5553.
