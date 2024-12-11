Delaware

Man accused of stealing vehicle from dealership, crashing into Delaware church

By Cherise Lynch

Police announced that a 36-year-old man has been identified as the suspect who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a church in Newark, Delaware.

George Shaw of Newark was identified as the suspect using witness interviews and forensic and video evidence, according to police.

It was first reported that a vehicle had struck St. John AM Church at the corner of New London Road and Hillside Road back on Aug. 9 around 2 a.m.

Police said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on West Cleveland Ave. As the vehicle continued westbound through the intersection of West Cleveland Avenue/Hillside Road and New London Road, it left the roadway and flew into the church.

An investigation determined that Shaw had just stolen the vehicle from a car dealership on East Cleveland Ave, according to police.

According to police, an officer observed the vehicle driving recklessly on East Cleveland Ave., fleeing the dealership. The vehicle crashed before the officer was able to attempt to stop it.

On Nov. 28, Newark Police formally arrested Shaw at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, where he was being held on unrelated charges, police said

He was charged with theft of over $1,500, two counts of criminal mischief, reckless driving, and additional traffic offenses.

At the time of the incident, NBC10 spoke with Pastor Blaine Hackett, who said that St. John AM Church is the first black church in Newark. Only about 15 regular parishioners show up each week, but many more take part online.

Hackett had noted that the church had been hit before by another vehicle. Last time, they set up barriers, but this time, a car still went through them.

