Driver flees the scene after crashing into Delaware church, police say

Police are searching for a person who crashed a vehicle into a church in Newark, Delaware early Friday morning.

According to the Newark Police Department, around 2:06 a.m., a vehicle struck the St. John AM Church at the corner of New London Road and Hillside Road.

Police said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on West Cleveland Ave. As the vehicle continued westbound through the intersection of West Cleveland Avenue/Hillside Road and New London Road, the vehicle left the roadway and flew into the church.

The driver fled from the scene before officers arrived and there is currently no description of the person, police said.

Police said they were able to contact the church's staff and the City of Newark Building Department, and representatives from both organizations responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident, including the driver of the vehicle, is asked to contact Sgt. T. Maiura at (302) 366-7100 x. 3423 or tmaiura@newark.de.us.