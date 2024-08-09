Delaware

Driver flees the scene after crashing into Delaware church, police say

Police said around 2:06 a.m. Friday someone drove a vehicle into the St. John AM Church at the corner of New London Road and Hillside Road in Newark, Delaware

By Cherise Lynch

Newark Police Department

Police are searching for a person who crashed a vehicle into a church in Newark, Delaware early Friday morning.

According to the Newark Police Department, around 2:06 a.m., a vehicle struck the St. John AM Church at the corner of New London Road and Hillside Road.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

Police said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on West Cleveland Ave. As the vehicle continued westbound through the intersection of West Cleveland Avenue/Hillside Road and New London Road, the vehicle left the roadway and flew into the church.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The driver fled from the scene before officers arrived and there is currently no description of the person, police said.

Delaware 2 hours ago

Overturned truck causes traffic delays along I-495 in Delaware

Delaware 4 hours ago

Daybreak shows damage done as tornado tore through Delaware

Police said they were able to contact the church's staff and the City of Newark Building Department, and representatives from both organizations responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident, including the driver of the vehicle, is asked to contact Sgt. T. Maiura at (302) 366-7100 x. 3423 or tmaiura@newark.de.us.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

DelawareNewark
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us