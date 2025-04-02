Popular chocolate bars sold at major retailers across US recalled due to ‘small stones' inside

Popular chocolate bars sold at major retailers like Walmart, Target and Jewel-Osco, are being recalled nationwide after the company that makes them said they "may contain small stones."
Tony's Chocolonely Inc. said it was voluntarily recalling seven lots of its Tony's brand Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar and its Everything Bar.
The company said it received 12 reports of consumers finding "small stones in the product not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and the almond processing process." The complaints occurred outside of the U.S. and Canada, however, and no injuries have been reported so far.
"Whilst the chance of any individual product being affected is low, and we have not yet received any complaints in North America, we have decided to take this step in order to ensure the safety and satisfaction of Tony’s Chocolonely consumers in an abundance of caution," Tony's Chocolonely Inc. said on a website dedicated to information about the recall.
The products were distributed nationwide in the U.S. between Feb. 7 and March 24, according to the recall notice.
The recalled products have the following SKU and lot codes:
|Product Description
|Weight
|Lot code
|Best Before /
Best By Date
|UPC
|Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar
|180g / 6.35 oz
|4327
|22-Nov-25
|850011828564
|4330
|25-Nov-25
|850011828564
|4331
|26-Nov-25
|850011828564
|M4331
|26-Nov-25
|850032676441
|Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate
Almond Sea Salt
|180g / 6.35 oz
|163094
|2-Apr-26
|858010005641
|162634
|28-Feb-26
|858010005641
|M162634
|28-Feb-26
|850011828908
No other products were impacted by the recall, the company said in a release.
Recall Alert
Those who purchased the chocolates were advised against eating the chocolate bars.
"Please return the product to the store of purchase for a refund or replacement or dispose of the product," the company said.
More information about the recall and how to request a refund can be found here.