Man stabbed to death Christmas Day in Philadelphia; woman in custody

A woman is in custody after a man was stabbed to death in Philadelphia on Christmas Day.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. near the 2600 block of Germantown Ave.

Police said the victim -- a 38-year-old man -- was stabbed once in the neck and pronounced dead on the scene by medics at 8:22 p.m.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, and a woman is in custody, according to police.

Police told NBC10 that a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was charging her phone inside a corner store on Germantown Ave., then her phone vanished. She then confronted the man she believed took her phone and ended up stabbing him in the neck during the altercation. The man collapsed on the street and died.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the anonymous tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Police said a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.