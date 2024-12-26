Man killed in South Philly hit-and-run on Christmas Day; driver wanted

Police are searching for a driver accused of taking off after hitting and killing a man on Christmas night in South Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, on Wednesday, Dec. 25, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to an auto/pedestrian crash on the 300 block of Snyder Ave.

Police said a vehicle had been traveling eastbound on Snyder Ave. A pedestrian -- a man in his 40s -- was walking in the bike lane when he was struck by the vehicle.

The vehicle -- an unknown tan sedan -- continued eastbound on Snyder Ave., leaving the scene, according to police.

Police said medics pronounced the man dead at the scene at 9:40 p.m.

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).