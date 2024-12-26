A teenage boy and a family member were shot while walking through a South Philadelphia shopping center parking lot after a Christmas dinner, police said.

"We never expect something like this to happen on Christmas day, it's a day of peace," Small said.

The 13-year-old told police he was walking through the lot at 2nd and Oregon streets with an adult family member just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2024, when he suddenly heard gunshots, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The boy told investigators he only realized he had been shot in the hand after running off upon hearing the gunfire, Small said.

A short time later, a man showed up at a city hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Small said. That man was being transferred to another hospital for treatment while in "very critical" condition.

Evidence at the scene showed at least eight shots were fired, Small said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

"We believe the 13-yyear-old was possibly struck by stray gunfire," Small said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the adult family member was targeted, Small said.

A bullet also struck the passenger side of parked car, but missed the man in the driver's seat, Small said.

Police hoped that surveillance video could help them track down whoever pulled the trigger.