Man Stabbed to Death in Center City at SEPTA Station

A man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old man was stabbed in the chest twice on the eastbound stairwell of the SEPTA station on 8th and Market streets at 5:47 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:27 p.m.

Police have made no arrests and there have been no weapons recovered at the scene. There is no word on motive.

The stabbing occurred shortly after a shooting took place at a SEPTA Station in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.