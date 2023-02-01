Philadelphia

Man Stabbed to Death in Center City at SEPTA Station

At 5:47 p.m. a man was stabbed to death at a SEPTA station at 8th and Market streets.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old man was stabbed in the chest twice on the eastbound stairwell of the SEPTA station on 8th and Market streets at 5:47 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:27 p.m.

Police have made no arrests and there have been no weapons recovered at the scene. There is no word on motive.

The stabbing occurred shortly after a shooting took place at a SEPTA Station in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

