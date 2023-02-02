At approximately 5 p.m. Thursday evening SEPTA Police arrested the suspect in the deadly SEPTA station stabbing that occurred during the Wednesday evening rush, according to a SEPTA spokesperson.

SEPTA Police picked up the suspect at SEPTA's 2nd Street Station. They tracked the suspect through the transit system using SEPTA's network of CCTV cameras.

The suspect was taken to the Philadelphia Police homicide division for investigation and questioning.

The suspect arrested is believed to be the man who stabbed Christian Rios of Gloucester City, New Jersey, to death Wednesday at SEPTA's 8th Street Station at 8th and Market streets in Center City, according to police.

The stabbing -- that occurred underground on the platform or near the stairs leading from the sidewalk at 5:47 p.m.-- was the result of an argument, investigators said.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man bleeding on the ground suffering from two stab wounds to the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:27 p.m.

SEPTA released a picture of the stabbing suspect from their surveillance on Wednesday.

"They see him in the area on a regular basis and they are familiar with him. So, we are pretty confident that, since we see him on a regular basis, we are going to be able to identify him and take him into custody soon," Scott Small, chief inspector for the Philadelphia Police, told NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal.

Police do not know if Rios knew his attacker or what the motive for the stabbing was.

The woman that was with Rios was not injured and is working with investigators at this time, according to police.

The stabbing occurred shortly after a shooting took place at a SEPTA Station in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

Police said that they don’t believe the shooting that took place is connected to the stabbing.