Gunman Shoots Man at SEPTA Station in Kensington, Police Say

A gunman shot a man at a SEPTA station in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, police said.

The unidentified victim was shot in the back in the stairwell of the Allegheny Station on Kensington and Allegheny avenues Wednesday around 5:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed his condition.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released information on any suspects.

A spokesperson for SEPTA told NBC10 service was not impacted by the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.