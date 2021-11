Gunfire inside the well-known Love Park across from City Hall in Philadelphia killed a man, who was found shot multiple times.

The victim, who was not identified, was found shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Police officers rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died a few minutes later.

He was shot once in the head, once in the chest and once in the neck, police said.

A motive was not immediately known.