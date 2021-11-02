Philly's Christmas Village Will Look More Like Christmas Seasons Past in 2021

Philadelphia's Christmas Village will return for the 14th year in a row to give Center City its annual holiday makeover, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The open-air German Christmas market will open on Thanksgiving and run through Christmas Eve. A preview weekend will be held Nov. 20-21 to give visitors an early look at the more than 110 vendors bringing their unique products to the village this year.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Vendors will be sprawled across Love Park, the City Hall Courtyard and the north side of City Hall selling handcrafted products like ornaments, toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations, home goods and artwork, reports PBJ.com.

Last year, the Christmas Village operated with about half of its usual number of vendors due to COVID-19 restrictions, with about 60. Visitor capacity was also limited. This year, Christmas Village officials anticipate a holiday attraction more reminiscent of pre-pandemic times.

“Christmas Village in Philadelphia is gearing up for one of our largest and most festive seasons ever in Love Park,” Christmas Village President Thomas Bauer said in a statement.

PBJ.com has full details on the 2021 Christmas Village including fun attractions for children and a beer garden for adults.

Get the latest business news from NBC10's partner at the Philadelphia Business Journal.