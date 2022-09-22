Man Shot, Killed on Sidewalk Near Drexel University

A young man was shot and killed just blocks from Drexel University early Thursday and a stray bullet wound up lodged in the wall of an off-campus apartment, Philadelphia police said.

Police officers rushed to North 35th Street, near Baring Street, in the Powelton neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. to find a 23-year-old man on the sidewalk who was bleeding heavily from his neck, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers rushed the man to the hospital, where he died a short time later, Small said.

The man was carrying a backpack, but isn't believed to be a student at nearby Drexel University, Small said. His last known address was just outside of the city.

The man was shot in front of an apartment building, three of the gunshots appeared to have been fired from close range, investigators said.

At least one bullet went through a window on the first floor of an apartment, lodging in bathroom wall, Small said. Neither of the sleeping young people who live in that apartment were injured.

The search for the shooter continued Thursday morning.

Philadelphia has struggled with gun violence throughout 2022. A couple hours earlier, a man was shot during an argument that turned physical on South 20th Street near Rittenhouse Square. And, on Wednesday night, a man was shot and killed and a bar worker injured in a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia.

Entering Thursday, at least 392 people had been killed in shootings in Philadelphia in 2022, according to Philadelphia police data. That's on pace with last year, which wound up having the most killings on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.