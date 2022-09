A man was shot in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse neighborhood Wednesday evening, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened near the Shake Shack at 20th and Sansom streets just before 7:30 pm.

The victim is believed to be an adult male, Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. His condition was not immediately known.

SkyForce10 overhead showed crime scene tape marking off 20th Street near the Shake Shack and a construction site.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.